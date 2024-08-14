We could have seen too Halle Berry’s Storm in Deadpool & Wolverinealong with many other characters from the X-Men film saga, but something went wrong.
Winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2001 for the film Monster’s Ball, Berry revealed to Comicbook.com that she would have liked to play Storm againas he told Blake Lively when she asked him, explicitly referring to Deadpool & Wolverine.
“If he were to ask me, I would accept,” the actress said on that occasion, speaking of a possible proposal from Ryan Reynolds who, however, for one reason or another, it never arrived.
Meanwhile it’s a box office record
Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed $1 billion at the box office and will soon set a record for R-rated films, surpassing the Joker with Joaquin Phoenix.
Returning to the question of Tempest, it is possible that the choice not to recall Halle Berry is linked to the story that is told in Deadpool & Wolverine, which we do not want to spoil but which revolves a lot around what happened to the X-Men in the universe Logan comes from.
By the way, have you read our review of Deadpool & Wolverine?
#Deadpool #Wolverine #Halle #Berrys #Storm #Wrong
Leave a Reply