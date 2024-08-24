Deadpool & Wolverinethe latest film belonging to theMCUcontains numerous cameos that bring back to the big screen several Marvel characters belonging to films not in continuity with the Marvel Studios feature films.

In addition to the return of Hugh Jackmanseven years after the actor announced in 2017 that Logan It would be the last time he would play Wolverinethe film saw the presence of Chris Evans but not as Steve Rogers/Captain America but as Johnny storm/Human Torcha role he played in Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007).

Furthermore, during the film, they also made their appearance Jennifer Garner in the shoes of Elektra (who played the character between 2003 and 2005 in the films Daredevil and Elektra), Channing Tatum in the role of Gambit (who was supposed to play in a film that was cancelled several times) and Wesley Snipes in the guise of Blade (who he played in the eponymous trilogy between 1998 and 2004).

As for this last apparition, Wesley Snipes with his presence in the film beat two Guinness World Records. Snipes hto interpreted Blade for the first time in 1998 and played the character again in Deadpool & Wolverine 25 years and 340 days laterobtaining the record for longest career as a live-action Marvel character.

The former holder of this record is Sir Patrick Stewartwho obtained this recognition in 2022 after playing the Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The actor first played the telepath in X-Men of 2000, parallel to Jackman’s first appearance as the clawed mutant.

Consequentially, Snipes’ surprising cameo earned him that record, beating Jackman in the process. Additionally, Snipes got the record for the longest gap between appearances of the same character in Marvel films. His last appearance as Blade was in 19 years and 231 days ago in Blade: Trinity of 2004, thus overcoming the gap of 17 years old Of Alfred Molina for his portrayal of Doctor Octopus between Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Snipes admitted in an interview with Entertainment Weekly of never having thought of reprising his role by Blade given that Mahershala Ali has been tapped to play the character in a reboot. However, Snipes received a message from Reynolds (the two shared the set in Blade Trinity) which convinced him to come back for a cameo.

