Although it has not yet reached its first weekend, when it will probably be able to express its full potential, Deadpool & Wolverine has already scored a box office record as far as his is concerned release date at the cinema.

This is the highest grossing film recorded in 2024 for a Launch Thursdaywith $38.5 million in ticket sales in the North American market alone, not counting the rest of the world for now.

To put this into perspective, the previous record for a single opening day was held by Inside Out 2 which made $13 million, so Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed almost three times the record of the Disney Pixar film.