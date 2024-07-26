Although it has not yet reached its first weekend, when it will probably be able to express its full potential, Deadpool & Wolverine has already scored a box office record as far as his is concerned release date at the cinema.
This is the highest grossing film recorded in 2024 for a Launch Thursdaywith $38.5 million in ticket sales in the North American market alone, not counting the rest of the world for now.
To put this into perspective, the previous record for a single opening day was held by Inside Out 2 which made $13 million, so Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed almost three times the record of the Disney Pixar film.
A record also for R-Rated films
In absolute terms, this is the most successful preview release for an R-rated film, according to Variety, far surpassing previous films in the Deadpool series.
The biggest numbers, however, we will probably see this weekendwhen there will be the greatest influx to cinemas and the film will also be released in other territories, including China.
Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to gross between $160 million and $170 million domestically on its opening weekend, while it could reach $180 million to $190 million globally, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time at its opening weekend.
In the meantime, you can learn more about the film and see what we think in our Deadpool & Wolverine review.
#Deadpool #Wolverine #Sets #Record #Box #Office #Revenue #Release #Day
Leave a Reply