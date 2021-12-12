Deadpool He is one of the most loved superheroes by fans of Marvel. The dark humor of his films and the charisma of the same made audiences want to see more feature films of the character. However, Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox made it unclear what was going to happen to him, especially since they were adult stories that did not connect with him. UCM by Kevin Feige.

Despite that, the third Deadpool movie has already been confirmed and would be in charge of the scriptwriting sisters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin. It is believed that this new film would be connected to UCMBut how will the producers keep the essence of Wade Wilson and make a movie that is for the whole family?

Ryan Reynolds will return to give life to the hero in the red suit in Deadpool 3. Photo: FOX / Disney

How would Deadpool connect with the MCU?

The portal specialized in comics Cinemacomics suggests that Deadpool might first appear in one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series that is seen through Disney Plus. From the web, they suggested that since Wade Wilson is the only character capable of breaking the fourth wall and speaking directly to the viewer, there would be rules that do not apply to him. Among them would be those of space and time, which are precisely those that are controlled by the Temporal Variation Authority.

In that sense, the theory explains that, by breaking space-time laws, Deadpool created a Nexus event that must be reorganized by Mobius and the AVT employees. So, before appearing in a movie, Wade Wilson would debut in the second season of Loki, to deal with the problem that it generated.

Let’s remember that his first connection to the MCU was when he recorded a video reaction to the movie Free guy, where he appears accompanied by Korg.