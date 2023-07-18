The great success of the manga market and the continued love of the public shown towards Japanese comics has not gone unnoticed in the eyes of Marvel which in recent times has opened up to various collaborations with some of the most famous Japanese publishing houses. For example, today, we’re going to tell you about Deadpool Samuraiedited here by us from Planet Manga and born from the union of the forces of House of ideas And Shonen Jump Plus. As the title suggests, therefore, the protagonist of the manga is the famous chatty mercenary and who, on the other hand, better than him would have managed to step into the delusional and out of line shoes of the shonen? Not only that, as the cover of the first volume of the work suggests, a tribute to Demon Slayerthe intent of Deadpool Samurai is primarily to make fun of the leaders of the manga industry such as Dragon Ball, My hero academia and company.

Original title: デッドプール：SAMURAI (Deadpool: SAMURAI)

Italian title: Deadpool Samurai

Japanese release: December 2020

Italian release: February 16, 2023

Number of volumes: 2 (full)

Publishing house: Sandwiches Comics

Type: Action/ Comedy

Drawings: Hikaru Uesugi

History: Sanshiro Kasama

Format: 13×18, paperback

Number of pages: 224 We reviewed Deadpool Samurai through the press volume provided by Panini Comics.

Over the top comedy

The first impression, reading the manga, is that Deadpool Samurai is a classic shonen B-series, with Deadpool deftly managing to turn it into a manga gag with noteworthy fights though. The work, therefore, opens with the chatty mercenary intent on stopping an evil organization that is allegedly creating a sort of super soldier serum, capable of changing the person who is infected with it into a monster. The jokes already start from the third page when the protagonist, strictly in a taxi, asks to charge the fare to Kodanshamaking us immediately understand the theme song of the miniseries: Deadpool, in fact, not only knows he is in a comic, but he even knows that he is Marvel-style and only “lent” to Jump. During the reading, in fact, there will be several times in which the two comic realities will be named and mocked by our masked hero.

Furthermore, unlike many other gag manga (which have self-contained stories in each chapter) Deadpool Samurai has its own story which, although devoid of memorable twists, is enjoyable and continuous. To kick off the plot will be two other old acquaintances of Marvel houseor Captain America, aka Steve Rogers and Iron Manalter ego of Tony Stark. The two Avengers are observing the exploits of the mercenary when they decide to propose a deal to Deadpool, enter the Japanese division of the Avengersthe Samurai Squad. The protagonist will first refuse, hoping in the future to be able to collaborate with the real formation of the Avengers, and then accept as soon as Tony reveals the economic offer.

Many Marvel heroes for this miniseries!

Obviously in the group the former Weapon X will not be alone but we will have one female and original version of Spider-Man call Sakura Spider-Man and that he will immediately clash with Deadpool due to his temper to say the least irritating. The two will thwart a kidnapping against simple criminals by showing off their skills. Deadpool will also show, even to those who don’t know his past in Marvel, his invulnerability by imitating (and failing) the famous back dodge of matrix. Here, in fact, the bullets will pierce him in several points, but thanks to his regenerative factor the hero will not feel the slightest blow and will succeed in his first mission. The role of the antagonist in this extravagant spinoff will be filled by Loki, who will first try to bring the mercenary back into the ranks of the villains and then fight him following his refusal. Knowing of Loki’s meddling in Japan (guilty of the growing wave of violence in the nation) Cap will suggest to the two heroes to recruit new members for the Samurai Squad. Precisely at this juncture we will get to know the second original character of the manga, the idol Neiro, which possesses a symbiote with which it is in complete harmony. Deadpool and Sakura, therefore, after attending the young girl’s concert, will try to reach her in her dressing room by posing as her parents… how will the plan go and if they manage to form the Samurai Squad you can find out by reading the two volumes!

Deadpool Samurai doesn’t take himself seriously

Judging this work is far from simple. Like any parody, everything cannot be limited to a trivial plot, while supported by excellent drawings, because the beating heart of the manga is Deadpool himself, not what he does. I have to say though, at the same time, that seeing him break the fourth wall on every single page soon started to get boring. Also because, to be honest, I was expecting something funnier rather than “stupid” skits (like landing with your private parts on Loki’s face). Certain things seemed really childish to me and the only noteworthy quotes or, at least I caught them, are practically only the ones I mentioned above, or the one referring to Broly by Dragon Ball.

Really too little for a comic sold under the premise of parodying the sacred monsters of the genre. Furthermore, the same protagonist often and willingly devalues ​​the work done by the screenwriters and editors of the work, finding, for example, the choice to insert the God of deceit a mere “commercial”, as if the authors themselves realized that without the various Marvel characters the work would soon be forgotten. Moving on to the technical side of the manga, Deadpool Samurai is able to capture the reader thanks to a brilliant choice of covers: it is one of the few cases where the decision relating to the regular cover, in my opinion, is even better than that of the variant, despite the fact that the latter has a very particular colour. As for the price, it is also perfectly in line with the other products of the publishing house. Finally, applause must also be given to the designer Hikaru Uesugiable to perfectly reproduce both the typical shonen action scenes and the characters, who seem to come out of the most famous shojo.

See also Diablo Immortal player gets legendary gem after spending a lot of money Deadpool Samurai it is yet another intertwining between Marvel and oriental characters, which aims to expand the audience. A parody that aims at the hearts of readers with jokes, gags, comedy and thanks to the beloved anti-hero to a bunch of characters drawn from the comics. An adventurous journey to be able to create the Japanese division of the Avengers, the Samurai Squad! Buy Deadpool Samurai following this link at the price of €4.94. Support Akiba Gamers by purchasing on Amazon through this box!

Who do we recommend Deadpool Samurai to?

The manga pretty much just works like light reading and for those who, perhaps, try to make a leap from Marvel to manga, choosing to start with something familiar. Another point in favor is the short duration, given that Deadpool Samurai it consists of only two volumes of 5.20 euros each. Consequently, we recommend this mini-series only to those who have just approached the world of manga and to those who were already fans of the chatty mercenary.

A simple read without many pretensions that tries to entertain the youngest Deadpool’s eccentricity will be way too heavy at times

The original characters have too little space and are limited to being manga stereotypes