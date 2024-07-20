Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine and the previous films of this character, he made very positive comments about Logan (2017), and considered it the best based on a comic.

He said this in a conversation he had with a certain media outlet that has extensive coverage of his most recent film. The first thing he pointed out is that when his first film came out, which was in 2106, the superhero genre was going from success to success.

But he also noted that his colleague Hugh Jackman’s film, which came out the following year, offered something unique to the audience. Reynolds pointed out ‘The films were very consistent with each other on that point’.

Then he pointed out ‘Deadpool was different, and then right after that Logan was potentially the best comic book adaptation ever made’The film directed by James Mangold received much praise, not only from critics but also from fans.

The person who was most surprised by the reception Wolverine has had in the cinema is Jackman himself, who plays him. He revealed in the same magazine dedicated to Deadpool & Wolverine that the expectations for X Men (2000) were very low.

Hugh Jackman commented ‘We were in the ‘low tide’ version of that genre.’ Then he highlighted ‘It had risen a lot with the Batman movies and ended up disappearing’.This is how things were in the 90s.

Hugh Jackman highlighted ‘But when the X-Men came along, people felt like it represented the source material about how to give voice to the marginalized’And so it all began; the role of Wolverine boosted his career.

Although there were those who told him to keep auditioning because superhero movies were going nowhere. They were clearly wrong. While Logan is history Deadpool & Wolverine will premiere on July 25, 2024.

With details from Total Film magazine. Apart from Deadpool and Logan We have more information about cinema at TierraGamer.