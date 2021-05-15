The manga Deadpool: Samurai finally reached its 12th chapter. This is one of the many projects of Marvel to reach the Japanese public. On this occasion, the group of Avengers to support Wade wilson against Loki and his retinue of villains. However, they did not arrive in time to avoid defeat at the hands of Graviton who left it the same as the Saibaman to Yamcha.

Having defeated Thanos with the help of All might, Deadpool now he meets Loki and his army of villains. And, after being beaten with a single blow of Graviton, Wade replied the meme of Yamcha after being defeated by a single Saibaman on Dragon Ball Z. However, unlike the meme, the hero of Marvel he can keep fighting, thanks to his genetic mutation.

Deadpool: Samurai, what is it about?

Deadpool: Samurai It is the debut in the Weekly Shonen Jump from Wade wilson. This manga is written by Sanshirou Kasama and illustrated by Hikaru uesugi, started as a crossover with different anime characters. It is full of comedy and jokes both to otaku culture and to anime and manga culture. For example; In the first chapter, Wade asks a taxi driver to bill him for everything Kodansha, the publisher competition of Weekly Shonen Jump.

So, it is no surprise that in his new issue from Deadpool: Samurai refer to another great meme from the anime world, from a saga as famous as it is Dragon Ball Z.

