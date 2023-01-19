A few months ago it was announced that deadpool was going to get to Marvel’s Midnight Sunsgame that puts the most famous heroes of the comics company to face each other in arenas in the purest style XCOM. However, the red anti-hero did not arrive long after launch, something that really worried fans of the title.

However, this has changed today for the luck of the fans, since through a new video with some touches of comedy, the release date for this additional content is confirmed. It will be neither more nor less than the next 26 of January when the players who have already finished the title will be able to handle the eccentric character again.

Here the video:

The best thing is that the hooded man in red will not only arrive in the game to join the team as someone else, but there will be missions focused on him, both main and secondary. To this is added an update in the abbey, as well as cosmetics that can be integrated into the character, so it will give a second wind to the video game launched months ago.

Remember that Marvel’s Midnight Suns Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. version of nintendoswitch It doesn’t have a release date yet.

Via: phyraxis

Editor’s note: Deadpool is one of Marvel’s most likeable characters, so giving him a space in this game is quite worth it. Hopefully in the future they will give it their own game, the chosen one should be Insomniac Games.