Specifically, from the Marvel Facebook account for Australia and New Zealand. What happens is that those responsible for this published a poster of this new film that has certain curious allusions to Swift.

In this composition of Deadpool and Wolverine three bracelets appear. One is for Deadpool, another for Wolverine and another mentions the release date of this film, July 25, 2024.

It is known that Taylor Swift, like her fans, often wear similar bracelets. Several of these jewelry were on sale for The Eras Tour. This artist had concerts in Australia and that also explains why Marvel decided to take advantage of them.

But there are those who believe there could be something more behind this Marvel publication from Australia and New Zealand.

So this has fueled rumors that Taylor Swift has at least a cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine.

There is some information that she will play Dazzler in the film, which is one of the many X-Men characters that will supposedly appear in it. But there is no confirmation about it.

However, Ryan Reynolds, who plays Wade Wilson/Deadpool, as well as director Shawn Levy, have not wanted to confirm (or deny) these rumors.

Although many remember that Reynolds as Wilson wore a t-shirt of Taylor Swift's cats, Olivia and Meredith, in a scene from Deadpool 2.

Reynolds is a good friend of Swift, and appears in photos with her alongside Hugh Jackman and Levy himself. So maybe he does appear in Deadpool and Wolverine.

