Xbox will have a new controller and console that are designed by the very same DeadpoolMarvel’s big-mouthed mercenary.

Ahead of Deadpool and Wolverine’s July 26 release, Deadpool is promoting his film by collaborating with Xbox to release a controller, called the Cheeky Controller, and custom Series X hardware.

Source: Xbox

These items will be part of an international raffle so that any lucky fan can win them.and the first 1,000 people in North America to purchase an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core from the Microsoft Store will receive an exclusive Deadpool stand designed by Cable Guys.

Source: Xbox

The Deadpool controller has a unique design, which fully represents the character. A nice and comfortable back is what awaits fans who purchase this controller. While the custom hardware includes a Xbox Series X inspired by the Merc with a Mouth with 2 foam stands that recreate the character’s katanas; this console will come with 2 “Cheeky Controllers” for double the fun with your friends.

Source: Xbox

How to participate in the Deadpool and Wolverine console and controller giveaway?

To participate in the draw you must be over 18 years old, all you have to do is follow the official Xbox account on X and repost with the hashtag #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes and that’s it, wait for the answer on August 11, 2024. We wish you the best of luck!

