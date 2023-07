deadpool, the mercenary with a mouth, will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the last installment of his trilogy. As if the film’s release wasn’t enough, the return ofHugh JackmanasWolverine has raised the expectations of the fans through the skies. Not for nothing, the first image of the ferocious mutant with his classic comic book suit is giving people something to talk about on social networks.

#Deadpool #Wolverine #Hugh #Jackman #wears #original #suit #advance