Ryan Reynolds, who plays Wade Wilson/Deadpool, revealed that Deadpool and Wolverine will arrive on Blu-ray and Disney Plus on October 1, 2024. The message was via Twitter, where he jokingly commented ‘Enjoy @realhughjackman’s abs from the comfort and privacy of your own home’.

The announcement is accompanied by a short video that allows you to see some of the scenes from this film and other extras, which is the only one that Marvel Studios released this year.

All because of the Hollywood actors and screenwriters strike that brought the American commercial film and TV industry to a standstill for many months. Despite the above Deadpool and Wolverine It is one of the studio’s most successful films.

We Recommend: The craziest things Deadpool has done in the comics.

It cost just $200 million to make and grossed $1.318 billion at the box office. It is currently the most successful R-rated film of all time after surpassing Jokerwhich at the time made $1.079 billion.

Fountain: Marvel Studios.

From the money raised by Deadpool and Wolverine $627.5 million in the United States and Canada. Critics were also very favorable, with an average of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Disney and Marvel, to capitalize on the popularity of this superhero (or antihero?) duo, will launch a new comic book series. It is the work of writer Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara, who have worked together before.

Deadpool/Wolverine #1which is the name of the Percy and Cassara comic, will be released sometime in January 2025. But back to the topic of the movie Deadpool and Wolverine not only will it be available in physical format via Blu-ray or streaming on Disney Plus.

Pre-orders are currently open to watch it on Amazon Prime Video and other digital content stores. This way, no one will be able to miss one of the great films of 2024.

Fountain: Marvel Studios.

Such was the influence of this film that the most recent video game dedicated to Deadpool saw an increase in sales and we tell you the story.

Apart from Deadpool and Wolverine We have more information about cinema at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.