Deadpool and Wolverine arrived a couple of weeks ago to become a financial success. In addition to introducing Fox’s mutants into the MCU, he took the opportunity to recall Marvel’s past with some very unexpected but quite welcome and nostalgic cameos.

Now that many have seen it, the official accounts of the film and some of its actors shared a new official image of Deadpool and Wolverine. This shows the actors of the titular characters along with those of Blade, Elektra, Gambit and X-23 before the battle against Cassandra Nova’s minions.

Some fans were caught off guard by these cameos, but they serve as a reminder of what Marvel was like before their shared universe. Blade was the one who rekindled interest in Marvel character movies. Elektra comes from the 2003 Daredevil adaptation from the same company that showed there were other characters to look at. Gambit is an homage to a planned movie that never came to fruition and finally X-23 returns from the big send-off that was Logan.

Source: Shawn Levy

It is undoubtedly a great tribute that the team behind Deadpool and Wolverine made. Even the film’s director, Shawn Levy, shared the image and said that if there was a director’s heaven, he found it. How do you feel about seeing these stars together?

What can we expect from Deadpool and Wolverine in the future?

So far there are no official plans for that Deadpool and Wolverine come back in some new movie. Although the financial success it has made it hard to believe that this will be the last we will see of the pair. There are already rumors about where we will be able to see them together again.

The meeting of both mutants and Possibly other of its multiversal versions could occur in Secret Wars. This would present a multiversal conflict where it would not be unusual to see mutants join forces with other Marvel heroes. They would like it to be true.

