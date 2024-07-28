Deadpool and Wolverine It became the highest-grossing R-rated film ever with $483.3 million worldwide during its opening weekend.

To give you an idea, Deadpool and Wolverine easily surpassed the $132 million earned by the first Deadpool film and also the $155 million earned by the debut of Inside Out 2.

Added to this is the fact that Ryan Reynolds’ film is one of nine films that grossed over $200 million during its first weekend.

The movies that out-grossed Deadpool and Wolverine and, by the way, they belong to Marvel Studios. Black Panther and then Avengers.

With this we can say that Marvel Studios It is recovering after several starts that simply did not fully fulfill the task of putting people in movie theater seats, especially considering that the situation was complicated during the pandemic of 2020 and 2021.

In addition, Deadpool and Wolverine had a budget of 200 million, to that we must add another 100 or 200 million in marketing, so, the 483.3 million raised already managed to break even. Anything it makes from now on will be extra money for Marvel Studios which will come in very handy.

What is the Deadpool and Wolverine post-credits scene?

Deadpool and Wolverine It has a post-credits scene that is a kind of capper to a moment that happens during the film.

Spoilers ahead:

When Deadpool and Wolverine They are captured by Toad and Pyro who take them to Cassandra Nova – Charles Xavier’s twin sister. Deadpool never tires of saying that Johnny Storm insulted her with a series of expletives that you wouldn’t imagine Chris Evans saying.

Eventually, Cassandra Nova rips Johnny Storm’s skin off and eventually dies. The thing is, Deadpool is blamed for such a situation, however, in the post-credits scene of Deadpool and Wolverine We see that the member of FOX’s Fantastic Four did say everything.

Have you already gone to see? Deadpool and Wolverine