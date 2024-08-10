To the Tony Stark actor, Robert Downey Jr; he was offered to reprise his role as Iron Man in a brief appearance in the film Deadpool and Wolverine but he rejected it.

The cameo would bring back Iron Man, one of the original Avengers; during the scene that we saw in the final product of the film, the Happy Hogan meeting; where Wade would continue with his idea of ​​joining the strongest heroes on Earth and upon being rejected would insult everyone in true Deadpool style.

Originally, it was planned that all the main Avengers would be inside the room and that they would also be cruelly offended by Deadpool after their rejection, however, the idea was not very cheap, so they moved their plan to Happy alongside Stark and finally in the film we saw something different.

This information came out after Rhett Reese and Paul Wernickwriters of Deadpool and Wolverine; they revealed the ideas they had with Ryan Reynolds.

”We wanted him to do a cameo. We had written that scene with Happy and Downey initially” said the co-writers

“Ryan Reynolds wrote the scene with both of them, hoping that we could get Robert Downey Downey. But he also wanted Favreau, because they’re a great couple and they were all in the scene together.“Reese added about his ideas for bringing Iron Man and Happy Hogan back in cameo form.

According to Reese and Wernick the scene ended up showing something quite similar to the original idea to what we ended up seeing in the final cut of Deadpool and Wolverine.

“Everything went great, although we would have loved to have Downey”.

You too We recommend: Deadpool and Wolverine never thought of giving a cameo to this key X-Men character

Deadpool and Wolverine: Why did Robert Downey Jr. refuse to return as Iron Man?

Ryan Reynoldsthe actor and producer of Deadpool; read to Robert Downey Jr the script for his part in the film.

“And so we said, ‘Oh, Downey wouldn’t say ‘no’ to Ryan Reynolds, would he? Nobody says ‘no’ to Ryan Reynolds.’ Ryan put a lot of pressure on him. We wrote scenes and Downey read them and loved them.” the co-writers of the film commented in the interview Deadpool and Wolverine.

However, during the talks between Reynolds and Robert No one on the team had any idea about the new role of Downey in the MCU, this time as Doctor Doom; so this sadly could not happen, as it would ruin the excitement of seeing the actor after the long wait after Avengers: Endgame in Avengers: Doomsday.

“We didn’t know anything about Doctor Doom. And there was no way he could do both.” they said Reese and Wernick about the reason for the rejection of Robert Downey Jr for his cameo as Iron Man in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Tell us, would you have liked to see Robert Downey Jr return as Iron Man in Deadpool and Wolverine? What was your favorite cameo? Tell us on the channel Discord from TierraGamer, you can also follow us on Google News so you don’t miss any of our news.