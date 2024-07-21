In the latest trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and X-23 (Dafne Keen) have a meeting. However, this was not only in front of the cameras but also externally, as Jackman revealed through his Instagram account.

The photo and video that shared are accompanied by the message “now and then”. This is in reference to the appearance of both artists in Logan (2017), a film acclaimed by critics and fans.

At the time, Keen was just 11 years old and Logan was the first superhero film he had ever starred in. But two days before his reappearance in the new trailer for Deadpool and Wolverineanticipated what would happen.

That was in another post and also on Instagram. For that she resorted to an image of X-23 from the comics, where she says ‘I want you to see Wolverine coming’. Then, with a comment, he added ‘let’s go f*ck!’. And there was another clue.

That was Hugh Jackman favorited her post on Instagram. So it’s clear that Dafne Keen knew that the upcoming trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine would show X-23. Or Laura, which is her name throughout Logan.

Rumors about her return to a Marvel film began to gain strength in September 2023. But this actress has always avoided talking about the matter; she is well known for keeping filming secrets.

It is not known how big a role Dafne Keen will have in Deadpool and Wolverine as X-23. In fact, the scene where she appears next to Wolverine could have another meaning. Some believe that it could be a vision of her own universe.

It is worth remembering that this is not the same incarnation of Logan, or at least that is what the trailers for this film imply. Everything will be clarified on July 26, 2024, which is when it will be released.

