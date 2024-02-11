













Deadpool and Wolverine release their first trailer and will save the MCU









This first trailer, after so many leaks, gives us a good look at what this long-awaited film will be like: irreverence, mockery of Disney and the return of Hugh Jackman as “Cheetah.” Well, that and more it looks like Deadpool and Wolverine will offer.

If you are up to date with everything that has to do with the MCU, you know that the TVA exists and that the multiverses are sustained by Loki. Well, this is where the world of the Merc with a Mouth played by Ryan Reynolds will enter.

Let's not lose sight of all the references that appear in this first trailer: there are Wade's closest friends, Colossus appears, some X-Men who have appeared in previous films.

Source: Marvel Studios

Then the TVA takes Wade away and the latter appears in front of Paradox who seems to have a mission for him. And well, it is normal that we see all kinds of crazy things in what could be a very promising film.

We also recommend: Super Bowl meets Jujutsu Kaisen and relives the cruel combat between Sukuna and Jogo

When are Deadpool and Wolverine released?

Now, the important thing about everything revealed is that Deadpool and Wolverine It will be released on July 26, 2024 in theaters around the world. Now it will be a matter of time before we see this new Wade Wilson story which looks really promising.

We can only wait to obtain more information about this production that is stealing the attention of MCU fans who tend to lose control with each trailer that is released and that is full of references.

Excited for this premiere? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)