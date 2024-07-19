Deadpool and Wolverine has just released its final trailer a week before its arrival in theaters. Curiously, this one leaves aside the more fun tone of the previous ones and gives us a more serious tone. This is because it focuses on the story of the version of the mutant that we will see in the film.

As some advances have already shown, Deadpool and Wolverinethis is not the legendary X-Men we met in the Fox movies. This is a variant that feels like a failure and is also totally alone. We still don’t know exactly what brought him to this state.

Of course, the trailer doesn’t leave out the action and surprises. In the final moments, he releases a series of scenes that seem exciting as well as a surprise cameo that we won’t spoil for you if you haven’t seen the trailer. We will only say that they show a lot of respect for the hero’s past in the cinema.

Source: Marvel Studios.

Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters on July 25. This will be the only Marvel movie of the year and is also highly anticipated due to the collaboration between these two beloved characters. The trailers seem to indicate that it will live up to all the hype and now we’re almost there to find out. Will you watch it?

What is Deadpool and Wolverine about?

Deadpool and Wolverine will focus on a multiversal plot for both heroes. After Wade used Cable’s device to travel through time and right some wrongs, he was caught by the TVA.The organization in charge of monitoring the timelines will ask you for help in preventing a crisis.

To accomplish his mission, the mercenary will seek the help of a variant of Wolverine. Both will face the villain Cassandra Nova, whose plan is still unknown but seems to put the entire Marvel multiverse at risk. Sounds interesting, don’t you think?

