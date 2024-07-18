This was the emotional reaction that the producer of Deadpool and Wolverine seeing Hugh Jackman dressed in blue and yellow for the first time.

After many years, fans will finally be able to appreciate the iconic yellow and blue suit that Wolverine uses in the comics.It was one of the craziest things“said producer Wendy Jacobson. “Seeing those two guys dressed up together was just mind-blowing.”However, it is said that the first time Hugh Jackman wore the suit on set, it brought real tears to the film’s crew.

The whole team is very grateful to have been part of a film of Deadpool and Wolverine, from producer Wendy Jacobson, who says it was the most incredible project she’s ever been involved in, to Ryan Reynolds himself, who has been waiting for years to bring these characters together.

“I’ve waited forever to do a movie with this guy and I think he’s waited a long time to do something like this with me, so there are scenes where it’s pretty hard to tell the difference between Wade talking to Logan and Ryan talking to Hugh.” Ryan Reynolds said about Deadpool and Wolverine.

On the other hand, Shawn Levy, the director of Deadpool also feels very excited about this project and mentioned the following: “I remember Ryan thinking he would have to convince me to do it because I had done mostly original films, but I was a Deadpool fan before I met Ryan. I felt like there was an opportunity with Deadpool joining the MCU. You could stick to the tone of Deadpool, but you’re playing in the biggest sandbox there is in cinema and that seemed like a really tempting opportunity to me.”.

We also recommend: Deadpool and Wolverine will have their own special edition console and a controller with a very comfortable backside

Deadpool and Wolverine: Release Date

Deadpool and Wolverine is set to premiere in theaters around the world on July 26, 2024, and will then arrive on Disney Plus sometime this year or early next year.

Tell us, are you excited to see this movie? Do you think Deadpool and Wolverine can save the failing MCU? Let us know on the channel Discord from TierraGamer, you can also follow us on Google news so you don’t miss any of our news.