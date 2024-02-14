The Deadpool & Wolverine announcement trailer it's finally out (but is it going?) and, a few days after its publication, it has achieved numbers that go beyond all predictions.

The first trailer of the new Marvel film quickly became the most viewed in the history of cinema: in fact it reached, in just over 24 hours, 365 million views. A result that goes beyond all predictions, clearly surpassing the previous record of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A result resulting, naturally, from great springboard of the SuperBowl but also of the huge hype around the product which sees Hugh Jackman return to take on the role of the most beloved mutant in the Marvel universe.

The film, which has the definitive name of “Deadpool & Wolverine” is arriving, we remind you, in July, precisely on July 26, 2024 and, for some time, official photos of the set had been circulating.

We hope to obtain new information regarding this highly anticipated film (the numbers made by the first trailer are clear proof of this) as soon as possible, also because in about 5 months the film will be definitively in theaters (avoiding references).

If you missed it, you can catch up on the historic first trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine in our dedicated article: what are you waiting for?



