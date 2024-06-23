If there is something that has stood out in the trailers for the film Deadpool and Wolverine is that the physique of actor Hugh Jackman, who plays Logan, is well worked out. Especially his arms full of muscles.

However, it seems like they might not be real. That’s Corridor Crew’s theory, which they shared in a new VFX Artist React video. There he discusses Beowulf and other projects. But he makes some comments about this Marvel Studios film.

That’s towards the end of the video, where he mentions that Jackman’s arms in the trailers for Deadpool and Wolverine They would be computer generated.

At least the parts that are exposed, since the lighting of these compared to other elements, such as the claws, is different. However, it is possible that they were not always computer generated and Hugh Jackman was training thoroughly for the role.

That came to light in one or another video that the actor shared where he can be seen lifting weights and doing routines in the gym. The shape of his arms is similar to the one that appears in the trailers of Deadpool and Wolverine.

But it’s possible that Marvel Studios’ special effects team is retouching the shots. That is something that at first glance does not stand out so much. But other professionals, who have their eyes trained, do notice it.

The only ones who could corroborate this information about Hugh Jackman’s arms in Deadpool and Wolverine They are his creatives at Marvel Studios.

But it is difficult to say if by chance they will touch on the subject before the premiere of this film, the only one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will come out in 2024. Its release date in Latin America and the United Kingdom is July 25 of the current year, and at The next day it will be released in the US and Spain.

