The moment we were waiting for has arrived. It has finally been released Deadpool and Wolverine and the basic questions begin. How many post-credit scenes does it have? Does it make sense to stay?

The first thing you should know is that Deadpool and Wolverine has a post credits scene. Unlike other Marvel Studios movies that usually feature 2, Here we only have one and it happens right at the end of when we saw the acknowledgements and the various copyright messages.

The post-credits scene has some weight on the plot and has a lot to do with a joke in an important part of the film, so it’s worth staying to see it.

Deadpool and Wolverine breaks with a Marvel Studios tradition and for the better

Many, if not almost all, Marvel Studios movies have one detail, and that is that right after the post-credits scene there is a message that says “this character will return,” which gives us the impression that he will remain within the MCU.

In the precise case of Deadpool and Wolverine No such message appears, despite the fact that the film has a conclusion in which it is very clear which characters will continue the adventures of the loudmouth mercenary.

Maybe the message is not coming through because this movie takes place on Earth 1001 as opposed to 616, which is where the Marvel universe takes place. What is certain is that everything that belonged to FOX is now much better organized compared to what Marvel Studios does now.

We've already seen the movie and it's really worth checking out.

