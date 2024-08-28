Through his social networks, Ryan Reynolds shared a deleted scene from Deadpool and Wolverine. This one stars Channing Tatum’s Gambit and its implications could give us hope of one day seeing the mutant in another MCU project.

The scene in question takes place after the great battle against Cassandra Nova’s forces in The Void. Here we see that Gambit is the only apparent survivor, but suddenly one of the portals used by wizards in the MCU appears behind him. Maybe Deadpool and Wolverine It won’t be the last time we see him after all.

Ryan Reynolds also revealed in a subsequent post that although the scene did not make the final cut, can still be seen on one of the TVA monitors. So there’s still a chance he’ll make it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. Given how popular Gambit was in his brief appearance, they’ll probably give him a chance.

Obviously for now there are no official plans to see Gambit outside of Deadpool and Wolverine. However, it is possible that he will be one of the many characters that will appear in the film. Avengers: Secret Wars. Unfortunately Only Kevin Feige knows if we will see him back.Would you like to see him come back and be played by Channing Tatum again?

What else has been revealed about Deadpool and Wolverine?

Now that time has passed since the premiere of Deadpool and Wolverine more details have been revealed. For example, one of their artists shared official designs from the film where Poolverine could be seena variant that combines both heroes into one. Unfortunately it didn’t make the final cut.

It was also announced that it was a huge success for the studio as it became the highest-grossing adult-rated film in history. Maybe this will inspire them to take more risks in the future and break away from their formula that has already tired many viewers. What do you think about this news?

