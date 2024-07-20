Deadpool and Wolverine Promising a never-before-seen clash of universes and an unprecedented multiversal story, this is everything you need to see to fully enjoy Marvel Studios’ only film in 2024.

On July 26th the wait for the third installment of Deadpool will end, 6 long years have passed since the last film of the loudmouth mercenary on the big screen and 7 since we saw Hugh Jackman embody Wolverine.

Thanks to what we’ve seen in the trailer and comments from the actors and the director, we know that we can expect a huge amount of cameos, references and content from many Marvel movies, especially from films from the old 20th Century Fox, to which these two characters once belonged exclusively. So, in order to fully enjoy this experience, we’ll tell you everything you need to see and know.

What you need to know and see about all the cameos and references that will be in Deadpool and Wolverine

Important films for history

X-Men 1: In this film we were able to see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine for the first time. Through this film we are introduced to the mutants, which will be fundamental in the history of Deadpool and Wolverineas many of them are confirmed to be returning, such as: Sabretooth, who appears in the trailer; and Toad, who also appeared for the first time in X-Men 1.

Source: 20th Century

X-Men 2: As with X-Men 1, many characters from the second part will reappear, such as: Deathstrike, who will not be played by the same actress; and Pyro, a villain who, unlike Deathstrike, will have his actor returning.

X-Men Origins Wolverine: This film will be very important for the story told about the origins of Wolverine, however, we are convinced that the highlight that will come out of this film will be the appearance of Wade Wilson with his mouth sewn shut, the mute Deadpool; which Ryan Reynolds loves to make fun of in each project of the antihero. This character despite being decapitated by Wolverine, at the end of the film we find out that he survived, but now without his mouth sewn shut and without a body, so we would not be surprised to see a living zombie head of Deadpool as we have already seen in the comics.

X-Men First Generation, X-Men Days of Future Past, X-Men The Last Stand and Wolverine Immortal: Again, several characters, references, and especially the story of characters that we will surely see arise from these films, so it is important to see them to understand the plot of Deadpool and Wolverine in more depth.

Logan: An excellent Wolverine movie, however this one takes place in a parallel universe to X-Men, you could say it’s a kind of What If. Without going into spoilers, the story of this film will be very important and mentioned in Deadpool 3

We still don’t know which of the previously seen versions of the character Hugh Jackman will be playing in Deadpool and Wolverine, or if we’ll get to see a new one. Still, we think it’s important to watch the character’s previous films just in case. It looks like we’ll have to wait for a new trailer or until the day of its release to learn more about it.

Theories suggest that we could see a different version of Logan, as it was confirmed that this version will not be the one in the film and that they will respect the character’s ending in the film; the variant of Wolverine that we are likely to see will be one similar to the Old Man Logan comic.

Deadpool 1 and 2: Obviously these will be fundamental to understanding the film, since this movie takes place 6 years after Deadpool 2 and will bring almost all the characters from the saga back.

Loki Season 1 and 2: This series will be just as fundamental to the plot as the Deadpool saga, as the TVA will be a key piece in this story. We don’t want to get into spoilers, but the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer leaves quite a few questions on the table, especially related to “errors” in continuity with what we saw in the Loki series, however, it’s quite obvious that the creators of the trailer only intend to confuse us in order to surprise us on the day of the premiere. Do you think we’ll see the god of lies in Deadpool 3?

Rumors of cameos in the film and what movies and series to watch

None of these cameos are actually confirmed at the moment, in addition, many of these movies are not really necessary to see, since they will surely be only cameos to make jokes or company, so it will not matter if we know their story or not, however, for the most fanatic we will leave the movies where they appear so that they can see them.

Some of the most notable cameos are the following:

Chris Evans’ Human Torch – Movies: Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007): A golden opportunity to bring back one of the most entertaining characters ever in Marvel movies, played by beloved Captain America actor Chris Evans. Fans are rumoring that this superhero’s appearance will be more than just a cameo and will have a lot of prominence, even becoming part of the Deadpool Avengers team that is theorized to appear in the film.

Fantastic Four (2015) – This movie is so bad that we have no doubt that Ryan Reynolds wants to make fun of it a little in Deadpool and Wolverine.

– This movie is so bad that we have no doubt that Ryan Reynolds wants to make fun of it a little in Deadpool and Wolverine. Fox’s Daredevil and Elektra – Movies: Daredevil (2003) and Electra (2005): For several months now, there have been rumors that we will have many references to Daredevil, played by Ben Affleck, an actor who we don’t believe will participate but will be mentioned. On the other hand, it is much more likely that we will see Elektra, a character much loved by fans who was ruined when she appeared in her solo film. It is believed that she will also have an important role in the plot and will go beyond a simple cameo in the film. Both films were created for 20th Century Fox, so the probability of her appearance is higher than the rest.

Nicholas Cage’s Ghost Rider – Movies: Ghost Rider: The Phantom Avenger (2007) and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011): It is very likely that we will see a cameo of this character, we do not know exactly if it will be the character played by Nicholas Cage but rumors point to the fact that we will definitely see the horseman of vengeance in the film.

Source: Marvel

Hulk and Spiderman? It’s very likely that we’ll see some of these characters due to their fun pairings with the two main characters of the film, such as Wolverine and his rivalry with Hulk or the half-hate, half-love relationship that Spiderman and the Merc with a Mouth have; however, nothing is confirmed, let’s hope that we can see some version of any of these characters, as it would be the icing on the cake of this great film, which promises great fan service.

The Surprise Cameo of… TAYLOR SWIFT!?

Many rumors point to the fact that the famous American singer Taylor Swift could be strongly linked to the film, due to the friendly relationship she has with the protagonist Ryan Reynolds and his wife, in addition to the hints that the actor himself made through his Instagram account, where he recreated one of the covers of the singer-songwriter’s album “Evermore.”

Rumors suggest that we could see Taylor in roles such as Dazzler or Lady Deadpool herself, a suit which would not be the first time the singer has worn.

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on July 26th of this year in all theaters around the world. Are you ready for the return of the mouthy mercenary and his friend Wolverine to the big screen with their glorious entrance to the MCU? We believe that it will be the big movie of the year, because it has everything to do so.

Tell us, which of these cameos would you like to see in Deadpool and Wolverine? Do you think the movie will live up to the high expectations we fans have?