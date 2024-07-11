The premiere will take place on July 25th Deadpool and WolverineThe film will take the mercenary with a mouth and his mutant partner on a journey through the Marvel multiverse. Because of this, many would think that it will be connected to a future Avengers movie. Now its actors have spoken about it.

In an interview to talk about Deadpool and Wolverineboth Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were questioned about their possible return in Avengers: Secret Wars. After all, its story features a similar plot with several of the characters transported to a desolate place called Battleworld.

Neither of them dared to give an answer. Reynolds and Jackman only limited themselves to saying that ‘we will see’. The Wade Wilson actor also said there were hawks roaming around, probably referring to the fact that he could get into trouble if he talks about it.

Source: Marvel Studios.

The details about Avengers: Secret Wars are still scarce. However, some rumors indicate that Disney wants Shawn Levy, director of Deadpool and Wolverineto take charge of this sequel. So it’s looking more and more likely that we’ll see this pair of mutants fighting against or with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

What will Deadpool and Wolverine be about?

Deadpool and Wolverine will fully immerse itself in the multiverse that Marvel has already been proposing since its fourth phase. Here Wade Wilson is sent by the TVA on a secret mission to fix the timelines. Logan will serve as his companion to try to stop Cassandra Nova.

Throughout the trailers it’s already apparent that they’ll be messing with the timelines of different Marvel properties. Some appearances by Fox’s versions of the heroes have already been confirmed, as well as a strange scenario that combines some elements of the MCU. Maybe secretly this movie could be a direct prequel to the next one Avengers.

