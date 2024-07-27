Deadpool and Wolverine The film was released on July 26, 2024, and has reportedly already grossed over $200 million in North America. Its preview run had already set a record, and it’s clear that this film will end up as a huge success for Marvel Studios and Disney.

The above-mentioned figure only applies to the United States and Canada, not to Mexico, which is also part of North America. Worldwide, the number will be higher.

Just the first Friday showing of Deadpool and Wolverine In the US it grossed around $55 million. But in the afternoon the numbers continued to grow, and according to some estimates it rose to $96 million.

There was no shortage of fans of Marvel Studios productions and superhero movies who decided to go to the movie theaters to avoid the avalanche of spoilers that began to flood social media.

Something that has benefited Deadpool and Wolverine is the reception it has received from specialized critics. To the point that at this moment it has an A on CinemasCore, while on Rotten Tomatoes it has a healthy 80% average in terms of ratings.

This is taking into account 293 reviews on RT, and it enjoys a 97% audience rating; in that sense it has more than 5 thousand ratings from fans. It is something to take into account.

Marvel Studios, to promote Deadpool and Wolverineput on a spectacular display of drones and pyrotechnics at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. But the company went further, and new appearances based on these characters arrived Fortnitethe popular Battle Royale from Epic Games.

As long as this film remains in theaters, Marvel Studios will surely do everything possible to promote it and make it the highest-grossing film of the year.

