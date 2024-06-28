We are just a few days away from the long-awaited movie Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters. It will be next July 25 when this pair of mutants will come to cause chaos in the multiverse, at the same time that they could rescue the MCU from its great drop in quality.

The way this summer of 2024 is going in the movies, it seems that they will not only save Marvel, but the industry during this season. After all, although we have had some good experiences, there were none that were truly considered unmissable.This new venture by Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy could change that.

Why Deadpool and Wolverine could be the saviors of summer 2024

Deadpool and Wolverine already seem like a hit even before their release

It is quite evident that Deadpool and Wolverine It is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Even since the announcement that Hugh Jackman would return to play Logan alongside Ryan Reynolds, the hype train was on. Then the trailers came and many fans lost their minds.

We can explain all this emotion with the success of the previous movies of the mouthy mercenary and of course X-Men. Ryan Reynolds’ scripts gave us films full of action and very good comedy. While Hugh Jackman gradually positioned himself as the only Wolverine, so it would be difficult to replace him. In fact, his performance in Logan was applauded by many and is still recent.

Source: Marvel Studios

Deadpool and Wolverine It gives us the opportunity to have both on screen in a union that also seemed impossible. Especially after the purchase of Fox by Disney and the apparent retirement of Hugh Jackman as the character. So a lot had to happen to see this epic collaboration that surely no one will want to miss.

This alone is enough to say that it will be a box office success, especially since the promotions are becoming more and more constant in the lead-up to the film’s release. We wouldn’t be surprised if movie theaters are packed during the weekend of July 25. Something we have not seen so far in 2024.

This movie is a great opportunity for Marvel

Deadpool and Wolverine Not only is this a great union, it also presents a great opportunity for Marvel. Although we were promised the Multiverse of Madness with Dr. Strange, it seems that it will be until this film when they finally explore more of the potential of this concept.

Both Dr. Strange and Spider-Man had their chances, but they only got a little bit of their way in. The trailers so far for this film already show us that they will unite all the Marvel movie universes that have existed and will exist. Elektra’s appearance has already been confirmed, and there are rumors that we’ll see Ghost Rider. Not to mention that it could be the perfect introduction for mutants to the MCU.

Source: Marvel Studios.

We also cannot forget that Deadpool and Wolverine It will be the first adult-rated film in the MCU. Depending on its success, this could open the doors to more mature stories. In the end, this will be quite beneficial. Fans who have been with this universe from the beginning are all adults now and expect a little more from its plots.

Right now the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems stuck with stories that feel pointless and rather simplistic.. We’re not saying that this third installment of Deadpool will give us an Oscar-worthy story, but it will definitely be a much-needed breath of fresh air in the MCU.

Especially now that they have already announced their plans to adapt Secret Wars They should take advantage of the momentum that will surely give them Deadpool and Wolverine. Establish all the universes that are scattered out there to pose an even more exciting conflict than infinity war.

Deadpool and Wolverine arrive in a fairly dry summer as far as movies are concerned

Finally Deadpool and Wolverine They could be that distracting summer blockbuster that 2024 sorely needs. Strangely this year was pretty dry when it came to big releases for the season.. Outside of Inside Out 2, no other film generated much discussion on social media or drew big audiences.

In fact a couple of promising films, Planet of the Apes: New Kingdom and Furious They passed without pain or glory in their premieres. Although critics gave them very good ratings, they failed to attract the attention of the public.. Maybe because they didn’t have well-known stars in their leads. The Marvel movie shouldn’t worry about that since they have Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in both recognized and beloved roles.

Source: Marvel Studios.

Just now it has just been released A Quiet Place: Day One and only time will tell if it manages to position itself among the blockbusters. Although we admit that the discussion about it has been somewhat quiet. If it weren’t for the marketing push a week before the premiere, it would go largely unnoticed. In addition, its franchise is not exactly one of the most popular today. They are very good films but they still need to reach a larger audience.

Even after the arrival of Deadpool and Wolverine There is nothing that has similar potential. So for now, it’s up to this pair of mutants to save the summer with their multiversal journey. They already have everything to succeed, it’s just a matter of not failing in the end.

