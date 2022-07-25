Disney Plus added “Deadpool”, “Deadpool 2” and “Logan” in its catalog for the United States and Canada. These films, produced by 20th Century Fox, have R-rated so they will use the same age filters as with the Marvel series. However, The parents television and media council is not at all happy.

The group, also known as the “Parents Council for Television and Media,” accused Disney of reneging on its promise not to add this type of content to its family platform. In addition, they remembered that Hulu would be the one that would host these productions for adults.

The complete Marvel catalog, series and movies, is now available on streaming. Photo: Disney Plus

“Three years ago, the Walt Disney Company made a promise: no R-rated movies on Disney+. It’s a family-centric platform, they said. We’ve got Hulu for our edgiest adult fare, they said. Turns out they were lying to us. After decades of corporate brilliance, establishing itself as the world’s most trusted brand for families, the current C-level suite at Disney has decided to flush it all down the toilet.”

In the statement they also stressed that parental controls are not enough to protect minors and that it is a betrayal of the trust of the people who bet on the streaming service.

As you know, the R rating, granted by the MPAA, means that it contains “horror, violence and some disturbing images”. In this way, its viewing is only available to adults.