Many users are excited about the movie of Deadpool 3since this filming implies many details ahead, among them is included above all the participation of Hugh Jackman and also that he is now part of the MCU. Therefore, every detail that is released from it is of great relevance to those who are fans of the character.

For now, an official look at the film has not been given, nothing beyond the teaser in which ryan reynolds announces its participation along with that of Jackman, but trailers have not been released. However, the power of the paparazzi should never be underestimated, as some of them have already taken photos of the lead actor wearing the new suit.

Compared to other tapes in the franchise, it can be seen that the wine color of the suit is a little darker, to which is added that he now carries a little more belts that he could use to add more weapons. As for the mask, it seems that the essence of the first one we saw is still preserved, so the changes are not so abrupt.

Remember that Deadpool 3 the premiere May 4, 2024.

Via: mirror uk

Editor’s note: This is one of the most exciting Marvel movies to see, so it will surely be worth the wait. Although surely we will have to wait until next December to see that first advance on video.