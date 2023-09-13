













That’s what a well-known tipster, CanWeGetSomeToast, revealed. From what it seems everything was going well but then unemployment came and delayed the creation of this film.

According to this person, his sources were the ones who confirmed the talks between Marvel and Keen to give life to the more adult version of Laura Kinney/X23 in Deadpool 3.

Both this character and actress previously appeared in logan (2017). Only that on that occasion Dafne Keen was 12 years old and currently she is 18. Something that this informant also says is that her appearance is something similar to a cameo without as much depth.

CanWeGetSomeToast also agrees with what Shawn Levy says, that at the time the actors’ strike by the SAG-AFTRA union broke out, Deadpool 3 He was in the middle of filming.

Despite the writers’ strike, which began at the beginning of May, work on the set continued. But when it was the turn of the interpreters’ guild it was impossible to continue. Ryan Reynolds and several of the actors are active members of SAG-AFTRA.

Sources have newly confirmed that Marvel went into negotiations with Dafne Keen right before the strikes started to bring her back as a grown up Laura Kinney/#X23 in #Deadpool3. They anticipated the strikes and are hoping schedules line up once the studios pay actors and writers… pic.twitter.com/Z1r4pGDifO — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) September 10, 2023

If it is truly confirmed that Keen participates in Deadpool 3 It would be a fantastic thing for many fans, especially given how well received the movie was. logan.

This young actress stood out a lot for her performance alongside Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart. Initially it was planned that she would star in her own X23 film.

But that was before the purchase of 20th Century Fox. His most recent participation is in The Acolyte from Star Wars.

