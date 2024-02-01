













Deadpool 3 will revive the MCU according to the director of X-Men: First Class | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









That's what he shared in the most recent edition of the BroBible Post Credit Podcast, and he revealed that he has seen some video fragments or clips from this tape. Apparently they made a great impression on him and it was in a positive way.

When talking about Deadpool 3Vaughn said 'the few previews I know about Deadpool vs. Wolverine or Wolverine vs. Deadpool, I'm sure the argument between Ryan [Reynolds] and Hugh [Jackman] It's happening as we speak; is incredible'.

We recommend: Deadpool 3: They filter more references now to the Fantastic Four and Sabretooth.

To the above, he added 'that will be the shakeup… the Marvel universe is about to receive a shakeup from them, and it will bring life back to that body…'. That's the way he sees things now.

Fountain: Fox.

To the above, he added 'I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are close to saving the Marvel universe completely'. Matthew Vaughn thinks the foundation he will lay Deadpool 3 It will create exciting X-Men stories for years to come.

Vaughn finished by saying 'I'm a genuine X-Men fan. All I want is for movies to be as good as they should be.'. This filmmaker's work supports his comments.

'X-Men: First Class' director Matthew Vaughn says #Deadpool3 will “save” the MCU 👀 “The snippets that I know are unbelievable. Marvel is about to have a jolt, it's going to bring that body back to life. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel universe” pic.twitter.com/GWsfdiwaMo — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) January 30, 2024

Matthew Vaughn wanted to make more X-Men movies. But after X-Men: First Classwhich came out in 2011, 20th Century Fox took creative control and decided to step away.

Fountain: Fox.

He had nothing to do with the two films that followed, as the story began to go downhill. So his comments about Deadpool 3 must be taken into account. This film will have its premiere on July 26, 2024 in the United States.

Apart from Deadpool 3 We have more film information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)