As you know, the movies of X Men and deadpool they were produced by Fox prior to their purchase by Disney. It seems that the writers of the new mercenary tape will take the opportunity to joke about this situation.

Another series of images show us Wolverine mercilessly attacking Wade Wilson’s alter ego. This is a highly anticipated moment for comic book fans, where these two characters have faced each other many times. As if that were not enough, Logan finally deigned to wear his iconic yellow and blue suit.

Source: Deadpool Updates

The plot and various details of Deadpool 3 they are still a mystery. However, these images are quite revealing and we will surely have more with the passage of production.. We just hope that we don’t get ruined by the best surprises that the writers have prepared for us.

What do we know about Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 It has its premiere planned for May 4, 2024 and will be part of the MCU. For this reason, some rumors suggest that the plot of the multiverse will be used for the mercenary to do his thing. There will even be returns of other movie heroes from Fox’s time, like Elektra Natchios.

Source: Ryan Reynolds

Despite being a Disney production, the film will remain an adult comedy like its predecessors. The script was once again the work of the same writers as the previous ones, but this time the director is Shawn Levy. He is known for his work on several episodes of Stranger Things and the sitcom Free Guy. Do you think it will be a great closing of the trilogy?

