This March 29, a well-known American medium focused on cinema shared that a couple of artists will once again participate in Deadpool 3 as their respective characters.

The first of them is the actor Karan Soni, who played the taxi driver Dopinder in the two previous installments of the trilogy.

As for the second, it is the actress Leslie Uggams, who gives life to Blind Al. This announcement will undoubtedly please those who enjoyed his funny occurrences.

Ryan Reynolds confirmed this information through his Twitter account with a simple message. In addition to sharing the Deadline headline, he wrote BFF (Best Friends Forever) accompanied by spades and hearts.

He also alluded to Deadpool 3. The announcement of this pair of interpreters expands the cast known so far. In addition to Reynolds, Soni and Uggams, Hugh Jackman stars as Logan/Wolverine in the film.

To those mentioned above we must add Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, although their characters for Deadpool 3 they are not known so far.

After what happened in Deadpool 2 the actress Morena Baccarin should return as Vanessa but it is not confirmed.

Likewise, the same could happen with Zazie Beetz as Domino. But it is more complicated to say that the same will happen with Josh Brolin, who has the role of Cable.

When is Deadpool 3 released?

As more actors and their characters are announced for Deadpool 3 It does not hurt to know when its premiere is. According to what was revealed by Disney and Marvel Studios it will be on November 8, 2024.

That if there is no change in terms of its launch; both companies often make changes to their schedule. It should be noted that the date mentioned above corresponds to the United States and not to other countries.

There still needs to be an announcement regarding other nations and regions like Latin America. In charge of directing this film is Shawn Levy, while the scripts are the responsibility of Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

However, it should be noted that Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote the first pitch for the story. Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Feige and Levy are producers of this new movie.

In addition to Deadpool 3