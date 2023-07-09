













She did the same in Daredevil (2003), the film in which Ben Affleck played the so-called Man Without Fear, as well as in the homonymous and derivative film, Elektra (2005).

So far Marvel Studios has not confirmed the information. But a well-known news outlet from the world of Hollywood assured that several sources assured him that Garner will be in Deadpool 3 like Elektra.

If the news is confirmed, she would be the newest addition to the cast. This one has Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson or Deadpool, as well as Hugh Jackman as Logan aka Wolverine. There are also other artists involved.

Fountain: 20th Century Fox.

In Deadpool 3 Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapičić (Colossus) and Rob Delaney (Peter) also participate.

The same can be said for Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) and Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), as well as Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

In the case of these last two artists, their roles are not known. But the others have participated in the previous tapes.

After a nearly 20-year hiatus, Jennifer Garner is returning to the role of Marvel Comics’ assassin antiheroine for ‘Deadpool 3’ https://t.co/8RwAjkehME — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 8, 2023

Why is Jennifer Garner participating in Deadpool 3? Some believe that this film will reunite characters from the Marvel universe that originally appeared in the 20th Century Fox movies.

That is to say, that it will play with the ideal of the multiverse, something that could be seen first in Spider-Man: No Way Home and then in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We must wait for more information; the tape Deadpool 3 It will be out on May 3, 2024.

Apart from Deadpool 3 We have more movie information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

