How do Marvel Studios movies look from now on? Deadpool 3 It goes from May 3 to July 26, 2024. Here we will see both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman make their debut within the MCU.

The rest of the films such as Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts and Blade will be released during 2025. This is how the dates would be:

Captain America: Brave New World – February 14, 2025

Blade – November 7, 2025

Thunderbolts – December 20, 2025

It is worth clarifying that we are talking about pure movies. The series are another story and we are going to have those because if not, what are we going to be watching on Disney Plus during 2024?

Besides Deadpool 3, what other superhero movies will we have in 2024?

In case it wasn’t clear, Deadpool 3 will be the only movie Marvel Studios that will see the light during 2024. Sony Pictures He has his projects separately and will launch on February 14 Madame Web and Kraven August 30th.

Warner Bros. Pictures will have Joker: Folie à Deux on October 4, 2024. This may not be “the superhero movie” unless it is inspired by a comic book character. On the animation side we will have some Watchmen and also Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths.

We will see what kind of adjustments superhero movies will undergo throughout 2024, what is a fact is that many will have Deadpool 3 in their sights because it will be the first film with an adult rating in the history of MarvelStudios.

