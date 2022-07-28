Unfortunately, contrary to what millions of fans had hoped for, the San Diego Comic Con did not see the highly anticipated go on stage Deadpool 3, definitely leaving a bad taste in the mouth (not that the other ads were less explosive, mind you). despite this, the film he was nevertheless nominated during the fair, in a panel in Hall H held by none other than da Kevin Feige.

During this panel, which also reminded us of some of the appointments that will accompany us until 2025, Feige stated that Deadpool 3, like other “third parties” present in the MCU, will be something really big: “How can we elevate it the way we managed to do it with Civil War, Infinity War and Ragnarok? It’s really fun to be in the world of Ryan Reynolds on the show. “

Recall that the film, which as Kevin Fegie also reminded us sees as showrunner Ryan Reynolds, will be the first film ever in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be cataloged as R-Ratedthat is, suitable only for a mature audience.

So we just have to wait for more information and details on the new product of the House of Ideas (maybe a nice trailer), which, as expected, seems to be preparing one of its own again.