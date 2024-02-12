Last Sunday, the new trailer for 'Deadpool 3' was revealed during Super Bowl LVIII. The film, which confirmed the participation of Hugh Jackman in his iconic role of wolverineshowed us the role that the character of Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel cinematic universe, which, as noted in the video, could be saved by the famous antihero, but not before going through a series of complicated obstacles that will put him to the test.

In addition, the trailer showed us a large number of new features that will not only appear in the new Deadpool film, but could also be added to the MCU in the future, as well as a series of references that anticipate several surprises for its next premiere. In this note, we will tell you everything that could be seen in the trailer.

What references appeared in the 'Deadpool 3' trailer?

Deadpool on TVA

As happened in the two seasons of 'Loki', the TVA (Temporal Variation Authority) will once again be the setting for a Marvel production. In the trailer of 'Deadpool 3' We can see that Wade Wilson, the real name of the irreverent character, is captured by agents of said institution, who took him to their facilities.

However, that is not the only reference to the series starring Tom Hiddleston, since Alioth also appears, the time monster who already had a presence in the first season of the aforementioned fiction.

A TVA team will intercept Wade Wilson. Photo: LR composition/YouTube capture

Paradox

When he is sent to the TVA, Deadpool is interrogated for Paradoxa character who will have his first foray into a Marvel production, and who will be starred by Matthew MacfadyenBritish actor recognized for his work in films such as 'Pride and Prejudice' (2005) and in series such as 'Succession'.

Paradox is a TVA agent who would play a role very similar to Mobius in 'Loki'. During the trailer, Paradox shows images of other superheroes to Deadpool, so that he can save the Marvel cinematic universe.

Matthew Macfadyen enters the MCU and will play Paradox. Photo: YouTube screenshot

The new villain

Likewise, the identity of the new antagonistic character of 'Deadpool 3' was also revealed, since in the trailer you could see Cassandra Nova, a character who appears in the 'X-Men' comics. Cassandra Nova would be played by Emma Corrin, who, as indicated some time ago, would play the role of a villain in the film.

Nova is the evil counterpart of Charles Xavier, which was created from the dark side of his ideology. She is a mummudrai, a species of parasites that are born without a body on the astral plane, but after becoming involved telepathically with Professor X she was able to create a body for herself.

Cassandra Nova would be the main villain of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

Mutants already known

On the other hand, in the trailer we could also see the appearance of Pyro, a mutant who previously appeared in two X-Men films, such as 'X-Men 2' (2003) and 'X-Men: The Last Stand' (2006). The actor who will play this character will be Aaron Stanfordthe same one who gave him life in the aforementioned films.

Aaron Stanford will reprise the role of Pyro. Photo: LR composition/YouTube capture

Wolverine variants

The trailer also confirmed the presence of Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine; However, the appearance of the superhero would not be like the one we expect, since he would play a variant of the character, in this case it would be patchwho is characterized by wearing a white tuxedo and an eyepatch over his left eye.

In this way, we will see a new introduction of the character in the UCM, although for now it is unknown if there will be more variants of Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'.

One of the Wolverine variants that will appear in 'Deadpool 3' will be Patch. Photo: LR composition/YouTube capture

FOX logo

On the other hand, during one of the scenes in the trailer we can see Deadpool manipulating some guns, while, in the background, we can see the destroyed logo of 20th Century Foxthe studio in charge of making the X-Men films, something that could be considered a direct reference to the company and its influence on the supposed rebirth of Marvel.

As seen in the leaks, the 20th Century Fox logo appears in the film. Photo: YouTube screenshot

Possible replacement for Kang

Finally, the trailer for 'Deadpool 3' It culminated in a possible revelation of who the new villain of the MCU could be. Let us remember that Jonathan Majors was fired from Marvel after accusations of assault against his ex-partner, so Kang's continuity as the ultimate villain was in danger.

In this scene you can see Deadpool on the ground and Wolverine's shadow; However, to one side of him is the cover of a 'Secret Wars' comic, in which the Doctor Doomsomething that would confirm that he would be the new villain of the Avengers.

Doctor Doom would be the new villain of the Marvel cinematic universe. Photo: LR composition/YouTube capture

When is 'Deadpool 3' released?

'Deadpool 3'whose real name is 'Deadpool & Wolverine', will hit theaters in Latin America on Thursday, July 25, 2024. This long-awaited film will also bring back characters that we saw in the previous films of the acclaimed antihero such as Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Blind Al, Dopinder, Vanessa, among others. For now, it is not known if Josh Brolin and Julian Dennison will reprise their roles as Cable and Rusty, respectively.

