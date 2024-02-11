The Super Bowl it is the most watched American sporting event, not only in the country where it takes place but across the entire planet! A few minutes ago the long-awaited trailer for Deadpool 3, first film of the saga in which Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) will enter the multiverse and will be catapulted into the MCU. Along with the madman in red there will also be Wolverine, again played by the legendary Hugh Jackman, now a multi-veteran of the role.

Wade finds himself celebrating his birthday, while he seems to have found family serenity but the TVA (appeared in the Loki series, on Disney Plus) knocks on his door and decides to drag him into a daring adventure to save the fate of the multiverse. There will undoubtedly be no shortage of laughter and serious momentsmixed with explosions and double entendres that the character has accustomed us to over the years.

The official title of the film appears at the end of the trailer, that is Deadpool & Wolverinealong with the release date, signed for next July 26th. It goes without saying that this film is burdened with the responsibilities of an immediate resumption of focus for the MCU given that, in recent times, the public hasn't exactly liked what they've seen and it will be up to the crazy Deadpool together with the clawed Wolverine to get things back on track .