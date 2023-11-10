There exit date Of Deadpool 3 was postponed from Disney to July 26, 2024: the film was supposed to be released in theaters in May, but the writers’ strike forced the producer to change its plans.

Well, in light of the interruption of the strike, the house of Mickey Mouse has wasted no time and is reorganizing your outings calendarwhich clearly concerns not only Deadpool 3 but also several other films related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Specifically, Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 14, 2025 (it was supposed to be released on July 16, 2024), Blade will be released on November 7, 2025, and Thunderbolts has been pushed back to July 25, 2025 (it was scheduled for December 20, 2024).