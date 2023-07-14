The world of Hollywood is going through a critical situation, since a writers’ strike is currently taking place, to which the actors have already joined a few hours ago. This will come to harm certain film productions, that includes precisely a highly anticipated premiere of Marvel.

As many of you already know, just this week the film of Deadpool 3 has given us something to talk about, that is precisely because it was shown for the first time to Hugh Jackman wearing the iconic costume of Wolverine. But now that the actors’ strike was announced, production has had to stop, therefore, the premiere scheduled for May 2024 would have been affected.

This new tape in which ryan reynolds returns as the main character, we will see the anti-hero make use of a time clock left by the past villain and now he will be able to break the laws of space. On his part, it is mentioned that he will have some kind of connection with the MCUso fans are excited about the possibilities.

Remember that the first two films of deadpool are available in DisneyPlus.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: This could cause the final release date to be pushed back if the strike goes on too long, but we’ll see if a deal is reached soon or there will be a shortage of content in theaters for the next few months.