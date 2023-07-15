













Due to the strike, no actor should work for Hollywood productions until their demands are heard. That is why Deadpool 3 will pause its filming indefinitely. It will be until the end of the strike when the film can continue on its way.

This third installment had been saved from stalling due to its script being completed before the writers’ strike. However, now that the actors have joined, there is no way they can continue. Which could mean an alteration in its release date, depending on how long this conflict lasts.

Deadpool 3 He had already started filming just a few days ago. Thanks to some behind-the-scenes images we were able to see Wolverine’s new look and know that both mutants will have a battle. However, now we will have to wait a little longer to see it on screens.

What do we know about Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 will be the talkative mutant’s introduction to the massive Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will be joined by Wolverine in a story that was described as a buddy-ride comedy. In addition to some rumors that it will make use of the multiverse, which could bring us a very crazy plot.

Source: YouTube.

Despite being under the control of Disney, this film will maintain its classification and its humor only for adults. The writers from the previous two will return for this sequel, which ensures we’ll get more of the typical mercenary humor. The only change behind the camera would be regarding the director. Since this time it will be Shawn Levy, director of episodes of stranger things and the movie Free Guywho presents his vision for this sequel. Does it catch your attention?

