We’ve seen the first photos of Ryan Reynolds on the set of Deadpool 3 and we started making our theories about what Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine suit would look like, but now the Academy Award nominee has also made an appearance on set.

As we can see in the image below, posted on Hugh Jackman’s official accounts and reposted byTwitter account DiscussingFilm, this will be Wolverine’s suit in Deadpool 3.



As the rumor we told you about a few days ago predicted, the costume is definitely faithful to the original Wolverine comicborn in 1974 from the mind, among others, of the late John Romita Sr.

Hugh Jackman has played Wolverine on several occasions: there are appeals 4 films between 2000 and 2017 but only with Deadpool 3 the Australian actor and Ryan Reynolds will fight together.

Filming of Deadpool 3 have started for a short time but the release of the film, in proportion, is really around the corner: it will be released in theaters in May 2024, in less than a year.

Both heroes of the new film, namely Deadpool and Wolverine, have a new costume to show off: not only has Wolverine approached his paper counterpart, but Ryan Reynolds has also decided to change his look, as we can see in the photo above that shows them together.