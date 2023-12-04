













Regarding the first, you can see it in the photo that we share with you. There you can see Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) facing Sabretooth (Tyler Mane), in his version of the movie. X Men (2000).

There is another photo out there about the same scene but it is a much bigger spoiler and it is better not to share it. But this photo of the production of Deadpool 3 It doesn’t just have Sabretooth on the scene.

What happens is that at the bottom of the photo you can see part of a car. It is the body of a car, a classic hot rod adorned with flames. This is very similar to the one the Human Torch has and is a direct reference from the comics.

Fountain: Marvel.

in the cartoon Marvel Adventures Fantastic Four #12 (2006) this superhero gets this vehicle. However, he doesn’t enjoy it for long, as Doctor Doom steals it.

So the Fantastic Four track it to Latveria only to discover that Victor von Doom is actually its rightful owner.

It is a mystery how this reference will be used in Deadpool 3. Much of what is related to the film is not available for now.

Wolverine Vs Sabretooth #DEADPOOL3 (2024) Bro.. I’m so happy. This scene is a rematch 24 years in the making but now Rated R today’s special effects. This will be EPIC!!! 🔥🔥 it really does look like Logan & Wade will be killing the Fox universe. pic.twitter.com/4pLDuPuztg — AVON (@MagicHandz) December 3, 2023

This is why there is a lot of speculation based on what was leaked from the filming set. But something that came to light is that there appears a recreation of the 20th Century Fox logo in ruins.

Fountain: Twitter.

Some suggest that part of the plot of Deadpool 3 implies that this mercenary, alongside Wolverine, must exterminate the Marvel characters recreated by Fox. All that remains is to wait to see if this is the case before its premiere, which will be on July 26, 2024.

Apart from Deadpool 3 We have more film information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

