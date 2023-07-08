According to various sources, theElektra played by Jennifer garner will appear in Deadpool 3the film that will officially mark the entry of the character played by Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As we know, Deadpool 3 will see the presence of Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine, but apparently the mutant with claws will not be the only guest of the film, which indeed seems to play with the concept of multiverse.

The rumors concerning Elektra, however, seem to confirm some rumors that have been circulating for a few days and which spoke of the return of the Ben Affleck’s Daredevil.