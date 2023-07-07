













Deadpool 3 is already filming and Ryan Reynolds brings the suit back







It is worth noting that Deadpool 3 It will be the movie that shows us the X-Men, that is, the mutants, already within the MCU. To this we must add that it is also the first film rated for adults that will have the Marvel Studios seal, a detail that will surprise many.

As you can see, in the current outfit of the Merc with a Mouth from Marvel it is possible to see the different belts and other pieces that the character usually wears in the comics. This detail was noticed by the same fans who are already reviewing with a magnifying glass everything that is leaking on social networks.

Source: Ryan Reynolds YouTube channel

On the other hand, it should be noted that there is a rumor about the participation of Hugh Jackman and it is linked to the outfit he will wear. Wolverine. According to various sources on Twitter, it is possible that we will see the old yellow suit from the 90’s of the famous “cheetah”.

Filming of Deadpool 3 will not have room for the improvisation of Ryan Reynolds

It is worth noting that the filming of Deadpool 3 it comes in the midst of a strike by US writers who are demanding better wages for their work. This movement stops many productions, however, the case of this film is very special, since Ryan Reynols himself was in charge of writing the project with other colleagues.

According to the rules of the Writers Guild of America that are carried out with the strike that follows at the time of writing this note, ryan reynolds You cannot improvise during filming.

Although Reynolds will not be able to improvise on the film set, the creator of the character of deadpool He said that in post production he could do it because the character’s mask allows him to do that action and that’s where the fun is.

