Deadpool 3 will mark the return of Hugh Jackman to the role of Wolverine, opposite Ryan Reynolds as the mercenary with a mouth. In a recent interview, the also Van Helsing actor he said he was very excited for the opportunity to hit Reynolds.

Source: Ryan Reynolds

These comments were made by Jackman to The Guardian while talking about his recent film The Son. Here he said that he was excited to start filming on Deadpool 3. Since that would mean beating up Ryan Reynolds repeatedly. Which makes us think that there will be several confrontations between the two mutants on the tape.

At the moment, not many details are known about the possible plot of this sequel. But some rumors suggest that it will be about a trip that both mutants will undertake together. Although it appears they will be partners, both Reynolds and Jackman have talked about a matchup since it was announced.

We recommend you: Hugh Jackman didn’t want to be Wolverine again until Deadpool 3 came along

Deadpool 3 It will begin filming next May, to then be released until November 8, 2024.. There is still plenty of time, during which we will be able to get more information. But it seems that the stars are just as excited as the fans for this movie.

What else do we know about Deadpool 3?

This will be the first film originating from Fox to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the plot of its most recent phase deals with the multiverse, this film is expected to have a few surprises. In addition to the return of Wolverine, there are rumors that we could see characters from other Marvel films prior to the MCU.

Source: Marvel Studios

It also looks like we already have an idea of ​​what this sequel will be called. This is because Hugh Jackman referred to her as wolverine and deadpool during a video to celebrate new year. Perhaps when filming begins we will have more information about what it will deal with.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.