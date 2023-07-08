In the last few hours, the first images of the set have begun to circulate Deadpool 3the film with Hugh Jackman (in the role of Wolverine) and Ryan Reynolds (who will, of course, be Deadpool) which will be released in theaters worldwide on May 4, 2024.

The images that we have seen have Reynolds as the protagonist: our beloved Deadpool returns to the screen and shows us a preview his costume for this third great adventure.

The world’s most popular anti-hero made his theatrical debut in 2016 with the movie Deadpool a real cult for his boldness and for the emblematic character of his characters.

The film’s success not only led to the production of a beloved sequel, Deadpool 2, but brought it back to life the Deadpool video gameinspired by the Marvel comic, released in 2013.

This new chapter in the Deadpool saga will see our anti-hero together even Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) who, according to some rumors, will wear a new costume very faithful to the original comic.

The Deadpool comic made his debut under Marvel in 1991: the character was born from the minds of Fabian Nicieza (texts) and Rob Liefeld (drawings), he is an over the top character, characterized by an addiction to television and the abuse of quotes and breaks of the fourth wall.