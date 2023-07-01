













So filming will soon be over and the process of adding special effects and editing can begin.

But why is there such a rush to complete this tape? There are two situations that are making things very difficult for the film industry.

The first is the strike by the Writers Union of America or WGA, which continues and luckily did not affect Deadpool 3. Perhaps because Ryan Reynolds, in addition to being an actor, is also a screenwriter and a member of the guild.

The second is the impending strike by the Screen Actors Guild, or SAG, which plans to join writers in their calls for better revenue distribution and their opposition to the excessive use of Artificial Intelligence.

That is in the event that there is no agreement at midnight on July 1, 2023. If the strike breaks out, many productions with Hollywood actors and actresses will be halfway or stopped.

It will not be the case Deadpool 3, since as we mentioned before it is almost finished. But other Marvel Studios projects are suffering from this situation. the tapes of thunderbolts, Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars they are detained

The three films mentioned above underwent changes in their release dates. Deadpool 3Instead, it should be in theaters on May 3, 2024.

The confirmed cast, in addition to Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, includes other actors and actresses.

They include Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapičić and Rob Delaney. Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen also participate.

With details of Deadline. Apart from Deadpool 3 We have more movie information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

