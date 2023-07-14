Bad news for all fans of the wrong anti-hero. Deadpool 3 It will suffer an indefinite delay in its recordings due to the start of the actors’ union strike, which will paralyze several projects that are being carried out and will lengthen the premieres of many series and films. A fact that set a precedent is that of the actors in “Openheimer”who withdrew from the premiere of the tape before the call to protest by their colleagues.

YOU CAN SEE: “Barbie”: release date in Peru, cast, trailer, duration and everything about the film

When will “Deadpool 3” be released in Peru?

The third installment of the Marvel franchise, which will be directed by Shawn Leviwas to be released in all theaters in our country on May 2, 2024. However, due to the delay suffered due to the strike of the industry players, this could vary. Unfortunately, there is no defined date for the end of the protest acts, so it is not known how long it could take to reach movie theaters.

Hugh Jackman excited all the fans by posting a photo in which he appears in the famous yellow suit of Wolverine. Photo: Instagram/Hugh Jackman

What will “Deadpool 3” be about?

According to @marvel_updat3s, the synopsis of the film starring ryan reynolds points out that Deadpool will use Cable’s time machine to save Wolverine before his death in “Logan”, which will cause them to be chased by Mobius (Owen Wilson); However, this is not official information, so we will have to wait for what those in charge of the footage come out to spread.

YOU CAN SEE: “Sound of freedom” full movie in Spanish: when does it premiere and where to see “Sound of freedom” FREE ONLINE?

What will be the cast of “Deadpool 3”?

For this third part of the story of the red antihero there will be some actors who will repeat their role from the previous installments, in addition to the protagonist ryan reynolds (Deadpool) and the announced Hugh Jackman (Wolverine). Among them are Josh Brolin, morena baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, brianna hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna and Julian Denison, who gave life to Cable, Vanessa, Colossus, Negasonic, Yukio and Russell, respectively. will also be present Leslie Uggamssuch as Blind Al, and Karan Sonilike Dopinder.

In addition, it was also confirmed that jennifer garner will play Elektra again, a character she brought to life in a film released in 2005. On the other hand, the role of the villain of the story will fall to Emma CorrinBritish actress who played Princess Diana in the series “The crown” (2020).

#Deadpool #filming #suffer #indefinite #stoppage #due #actors #strike