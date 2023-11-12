‘Deadpool 3’ It will be the only Marvel movie to be released in 2024, as the same company officially announced. This change in programming was due to the work stoppage due to the Hollywood actors union strike, which ended on November 9, after almost four months of struggle. The artists asked for improvements in salary, as well as measures to regulate the use of artificial intelligence, among other demands.

However, the new film of the red antihero, which will star Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman It will not be the only one that will see its release date altered, therefore, in this note we will tell you all the details about the new release schedule of Marvel.

When will ‘Deadpool 3’ be released?

‘Deadpool 3’originally scheduled to premiere on May 3, 2024, now will be released on Friday, July 26, 2024 in the United States. This will be the second time that Marvel will release only one film in a year, after ‘The Avengers’, in 2012.

Dogpool would also have an appearance in the new ‘Deadpool’ movie, according to Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Instagram Ryan Reynolds

This rescheduling of its film schedule occurs in the midst of a crisis in the film studio, which is accused by fans of lowering its quality, something that was reflected in the figures it obtained at the box office, as well as the reviews and poor numbers of reviews. their series.

What other Marvel movies have a new release date?

The third installment of ‘Deadpool’ will not be the only one that will suffer variations in its premiere, since ‘Captain America: Brave New World’, ‘Fantastic Four’, ‘Thunderbolts’ and ‘Blade’ They were also rescheduled and will all be screened during 2025. Their new release dates will be February 14, May 2, July 25 and November 7, respectively.

Likewise, these changes call into question the fate of other titles belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)as ‘Avengers: Kang Dynasty’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’which would be released on May 1, 2026 and May 7, 2027, so it is possible that their future will soon be clarified.

